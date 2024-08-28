Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Position Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $113.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.44.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.