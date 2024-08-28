Innovid (NYSE:CTV) vs. International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) Financial Review

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get International Card Establishment alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A Innovid -20.24% -7.81% -6.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Card Establishment and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Innovid has a consensus price target of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.99%. Given Innovid’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Card Establishment and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Innovid $149.54 million 1.78 -$31.91 million ($0.21) -8.76

International Card Establishment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovid.

Summary

Innovid beats International Card Establishment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

(Get Free Report)

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Innovid

(Get Free Report)

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for International Card Establishment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Card Establishment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.