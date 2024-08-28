Insider Buying: GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,490.64).
GSTechnologies Stock Performance
LON GST opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of £11.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
GSTechnologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GSTechnologies
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for GSTechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSTechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.