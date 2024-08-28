Insider Buying: GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,490.64).

LON GST opened at GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of £11.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.69. GSTechnologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

