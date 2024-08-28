Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £150.40 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($195.43).

Shares of IHP opened at GBX 380.50 ($4.94) on Monday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.71) and a one year high of GBX 395 ($5.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 319.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2,378.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

IHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 390 ($5.07) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

