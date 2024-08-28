Insider Buying: Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

Kazera Global plc (LON:KZG – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Edmonds purchased 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,885.65).
Kazera Global Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of LON KZG opened at GBX 0.89 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.50. Kazera Global plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Kazera Global Company Profile
