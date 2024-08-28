Insider Buying: MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Buys £24,906.36 in Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider André Schnabl acquired 48,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £24,906.36 ($32,362.73).

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MYCELX Technologies stock opened at GBX 51.01 ($0.66) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.86. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 40.03 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($1.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.23) price objective on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Articles

