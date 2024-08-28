Insider Buying: Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Insider Buys £633.92 in Stock

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) insider Cecilia McAnulty acquired 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £633.92 ($823.70).

Shares of LON:NTV opened at GBX 53 ($0.69) on Monday. Northern 2 VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.32 ($0.84). The stock has a market cap of £118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Northern 2 VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30,000.00%.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

