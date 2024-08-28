Insider Selling: AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Insider Sells 5,769 Shares of Stock

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $23,306.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,101.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spiros Maliagros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,464 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,028.48.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Spiros Maliagros sold 468 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $1,872.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 200 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $800.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Spiros Maliagros sold 2,000 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $8,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,800 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $9,018.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $28,037.34.

On Monday, July 15th, Spiros Maliagros sold 1,779 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $8,895.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $27,345.06.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of AlTi Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36.

AlTi Global Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of AlTi Global stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $556.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.71. AlTi Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

AlTi Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in AlTi Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 772,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AlTi Global during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AlTi Global by 109.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

