Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 1,931 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $119,013.09.

On Friday, July 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01.

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Twilio by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 256,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after buying an additional 43,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

