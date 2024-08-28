Insider Selling: YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Sells £513,465.75 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 97,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.82), for a total value of £513,465.75 ($667,185.23).

LON:YOU opened at GBX 514 ($6.68) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 490.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 816.17. YouGov plc has a one year low of GBX 402.63 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £598.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2,570.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.59) to GBX 810 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.99) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

