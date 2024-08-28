InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Price Performance
Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.96.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
