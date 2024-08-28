InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD Price Performance

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative net margin of 350.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,579 shares in the last quarter. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.