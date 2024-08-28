Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,916,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

