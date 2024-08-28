Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 11,441 Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 559,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,978,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,387 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 696,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 509,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -967.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Profile



Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

