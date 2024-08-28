Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Integra Resources worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

