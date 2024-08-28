International Petroleum (TSE:IPC) Raised to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$344.25 million.

