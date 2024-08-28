Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.62

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 1174590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
