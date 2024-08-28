Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.62

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 1174590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.