Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $174.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $174.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

