iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

iQIYI Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.67.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

