iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,385,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 267.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after buying an additional 191,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 326.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,340,000 after buying an additional 187,457 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $233.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

