iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $193.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $193.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

