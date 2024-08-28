Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.27. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Itron by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $2,029,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

