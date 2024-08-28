JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 172 ($2.23) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JD Sports Fashion to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 115 ($1.49) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 459.40 ($5.97).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 5.2 %

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 149.25 ($1.94) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 177.75 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,492.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($57,692.31). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.