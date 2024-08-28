JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

JFrog Stock Up 1.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 0.96.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at $170,572,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,107 shares of company stock worth $8,754,487. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $30,098,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

