Jon Christian Bates Buys 1,350 Shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Christian Bates bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares in the company, valued at $48,864.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
Shares of Nutex Health stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.07. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $49.47.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Nutex Health Company Profile
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
