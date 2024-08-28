Jonathan Wade Lyall Sells 10,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,771.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 15th, Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of Skyline Champion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $1,093,930.24.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $93.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after buying an additional 66,293 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

