Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $235.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $259.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.09.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

