Joshua Pinto Sells 28,496 Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Pinto sold 28,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $331,408.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,754.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Joshua Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76.

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMRA

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.