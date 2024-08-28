JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $218.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $626.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $219.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

