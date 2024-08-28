JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.59) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($14.62) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 995 ($12.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 942.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 995.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,809.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 645 ($8.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other National Grid news, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.59), for a total transaction of £1,759,862.48 ($2,286,723.60). In other National Grid news, insider Andrew Agg acquired 18,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.28) per share, with a total value of £178,746.75 ($232,259.29). Also, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of National Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.59), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,286,723.60). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,810. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

