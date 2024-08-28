Jubilee Metals Group’s (JLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Performance
LON:JLP opened at GBX 5.66 ($0.07) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.37 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.52. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.90 ($0.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.55.
Insider Activity
In other Jubilee Metals Group news, insider Leon Coetzer acquired 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($48,726.61). 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Jubilee Metals Group
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
