K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £17,500 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,739.09).
K3 Business Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:KBT opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.70. The stock has a market cap of £31.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 0.84. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.60).
K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile
