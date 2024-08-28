K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Purchases £17,500 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,739.09).

Shares of LON:KBT opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.70. The stock has a market cap of £31.30 million, a PE ratio of -1,420.00 and a beta of 0.84. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a one year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 123 ($1.60).

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

