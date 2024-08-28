K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.