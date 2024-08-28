K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$1,725,075.00.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

