Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kanzhun Stock Down 1.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,875,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after buying an additional 153,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after buying an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,023,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in Kanzhun by 79.8% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,700,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Kanzhun has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

