Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

KPTI stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 360,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $360,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $11,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,081 shares of company stock worth $1,237,898. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

