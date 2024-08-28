KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $16.65 Average PT from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

