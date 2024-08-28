Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTRX. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantronix stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.13. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,741,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 404,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

