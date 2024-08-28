Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $543.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,447,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,678 shares of company stock worth $4,425,377. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $15,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LII opened at $578.23 on Friday. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $334.53 and a fifty-two week high of $594.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $556.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

