Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after purchasing an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after acquiring an additional 166,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $54,026,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,938,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

