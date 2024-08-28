LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiqTech International stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 2.56% of LiqTech International worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

