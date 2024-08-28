Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $81.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $83.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stride currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

