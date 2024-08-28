Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $2,552,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 130.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,860,974.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $108.97 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

