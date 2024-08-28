Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $302.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $303.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.47.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

