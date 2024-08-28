Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.85.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $93.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

