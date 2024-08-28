Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,435.94 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,405.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,348.89.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,343.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.