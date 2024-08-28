Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.37. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Shares of LOW opened at $250.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.64. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

