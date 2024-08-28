Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$14.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market cap of C$11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9410132 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

