Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.88) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Macfarlane Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

LON MACF opened at GBX 115 ($1.49) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

