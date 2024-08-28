MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.17.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.65.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.960021 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

