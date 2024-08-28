Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $18.17. 12,131,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 58,315,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

