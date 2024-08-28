Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $28.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

